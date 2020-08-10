50 Households in Kebbi Receive Sheep Kits and Feeds from ECOWAS for the Empowerment of Vulnerable Citizens in the Region

As part of the drive to empower the region’s vulnerable groups and directly impact the livelihood of the rural poor in the region, 50 households have benefited from the donation by ECOWAS, of 150 sheep kits and feeds in Kangiwa, Kebbi State of Nigeria on the 8th of August, 2020.

The kit made up of One male and two female breeding group per household, complemented by certified animal feed, are meant to improve livelihoods at the community levels making use of good neighbourliness assistance scheme known in Fulfulde as Nanganaye –“As you are supported, you support other vulnerable so that they too can empower weaker people”

Handling over the donations to the beneficiaries, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Sekou Sangare, represented by the Program Officer, Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC) Dr Fouad Mohammed highlighted that “the livestock sector holds the potential to food security, nutrition, wealth creation, improved livelihoods and poverty reduction”

According to the Commissioner, ECOWAS has, within the context of reducing poverty and food insecurity, conducted a number of interventions for the benefit of Nigerian populations through the implementation of intervention projects which include the Programme of Support for Food and Nutritional Security in West Africa (PASANAO), Social Food Safety Net Project in West Africa, the Livestock and Meat Commercialization Project in West Africa, the Regional Programme to

He thanked the Kebbi State Government and people of Kebbi State for being worthy collaborators as well as the Association for the Promotion of Livestock in the Sahel and Savannah (APESS) for the quality of its actions on the ground in favour of livestock breeders.

Some-of-the-women-during-the-sheep-kit-handing-over-ceremony. Arewa LGA Kebbi StateEarlier in his welcome address, the chairman of Arewa Local Government, Garba Yeldu expressed the desire for continuous collaboration between his people and ECOWAS to alleviate the harsh conditions of life of the downtrodden.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Animal Health, Hon Aminu Garba Dandiga who represented the Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajia Aishat Atiku Bagudu pledged increased cooperation of the people to ensure more beneficiaries are reached. He was supported in this regard by the Permanent Secretary of Kebbi State’s Ministry of Women Affairs Aishatu Mohammed Maikurata.

The President of the APESS CNC, Nigeria Dr. Buba Jalo Sunkani as well as the Association’s Regional Chairman Dr. Usman Shehu Umar appealed to the beneficiaries to manage the donations such that within the next 15 months, they will deliver and engender a re-directed effort towards supporting other households where malnutrition is prevalent.

The ceremony was witnessed by the ECOWAS’ Permanent Representative to Nigeria Ambassador Musa Nuhu who was stood in for by Mr. Zayyad Ahmed as well as breeders associations who also bore goodwill messages.

This activity is part of the APESS and ARAA’s strategy to promote social safety nets in the region. In addition to Nigeria, 3 other countries have been targeted by APESS for similar actions, namely Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau, still with the financial support of the Spanish Cooperation (AECID).