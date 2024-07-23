ECOWAS Deploys Pre-Election Fact-Finding Mission to Ghana

23 Jul, 2024

Ahead of Ghana’s General Elections scheduled for 7th December 2024, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed a Pre-election Fact-finding Mission to assess the country’s state of preparedness for the polls.

The Mission, which will last from 21st to 27th July 2024, is under the leadership of Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and will comprise Ambassador Babatunde Olanrewaju AJISOMO, former ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Liberia, Mrs. Davo Adoussou Laurentine, Rapporteur of the Electoral Board of the Republic of Benin’s Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) and Mrs. SAMBA-SESAY Marcella Ekundayo, Chairperson of the National Elections Watch (NEW) of Sierra Leone.

The Mission will be supported by a technical team of the ECOWAS Directorate of Political Affairs composed of Mr Ebenezer ASIEDU, Head of Democracy and Good Governance, Mr Serigne Mamadou KA, acting Head of Electoral Assistance, and Mr Constant GNACADJA, acting Head of Mediation and Coordination of Regional Political Affairs.

The delegation will hold working sessions with various stakeholders in Ghana’s electoral process, including the Government, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Judiciary, the Parliament, Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations, Security Agencies, and International Development Partners.

At the end of its engagements, the Mission will submit a comprehensive report, which would inform ECOWAS’ support for the 2024 electoral process in Ghana. The ECOWAS Commission provided similar support to the country during the last elections held in 2020.