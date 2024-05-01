ECOWAS convenes the subcommittee of the judicial council responsible for reviewing its rules of procedure in Banjul

01 May, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened the Subcommittee of the Judicial Council responsible for reviewing its rules of procedure in Banjul, The Gambia, from April 29th to May 1st, 2024. The Meeting brought together eminent Chief Justices and legal dignitaries from the ECOWAS Member States.

Distinguished participants, including the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the ECOWAS Resident Representative, the Hon. Solicitor General of The Gambia, the Chief Justices of the ECOWAS Judicial Council, the ECOWAS Commission Legal Affairs Directorate, and the Community Court of Justice, were present at the opening of the meeting.

Hon. Chief Justice of The Gambia and Chairman of the Sub-Committee, Justice Hassan B. Jallow, who is the host of the meeting, set a forward-looking tone, stressing the need to revise the Council’s Rules of Procedure and enhance the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice’s operational efficiency. He advocated for expanding the Court’s jurisdiction to address serious international crimes, emphasizing the region’s commitment to justice and accountability.

The Honorable Solicitor General, Justice Hussein Thomasi, representing the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia, delivered insightful remarks highlighting the pivotal role of the ECOWAS Judicial Council in fostering legal cooperation and ensuring access to justice for all ECOWAS citizens.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the ECOWAS Judicial Council, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, emphasized the Council’s dedication to enhancing judicial efficiency and strengthening the legal framework across member states.

He said the Council is committed to promoting respect for human rights within the sub-region.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in The Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Miatta Lily FRENCH, echoed ECOWAS’s commitment to promoting legal excellence and regional integration, emphasizing the significance of the Judicial Council in advancing these objectives.

This Committee meeting in Banjul was established in Abuja’s meeting of the Council and made of five Member States comprising Benin, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone to review its rules and submit recommendations to the Council for improving the rules of procedure and legal framework relating to the Council.