ECOWAS consolidates on cross-border cooperation launches national platforms in Liberia and Sierra Leone

06 May, 2024

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has furthered its efforts to improve the lives of Community Citizens in border areas of Member States by officially launching the National Platforms of the Republics of Liberia and Sierra Leone for the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme (ECBCSP 2023-2027) in Monrovia, on 29th April 2024 and in Freetown on 2nd May 2024 respectively.

Prior to the launch of the National Platforms of these two Member States, nine (9) Member States namely, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo had launched their National Platforms in 2023 and subsequently received a grant of One Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($100,000) each from the ECOWAS Commission towards the implementation of quick gain projects in border communities.

In Monrovia, the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Amb. Josephine Nkrumah who represented the Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse, stated that the launch of Liberia’s National Platform for the ECBCSP will kick-start robust implementation between Liberia and its neighbouring States.

Similarly, in Freetown, the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Sierra Leone, Amb. Harouna Moussa highlighted the key role of Civil Society Organisations, state and non-state actors in ensuring development in several sectors at the local level.

The ECOWAS team delivered a comprehensive presentation which provided detailed insights into the ECBCSP, including its Objectives, Operational Structure and Funding Mechanism.

Liberia’s ECBCSP National Platform was officially launched by the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Honourable Ibrahim Nyei while that of Sierra Leone was officially launched by the Minister for Planning, Economic Development and Integration represented by the Development Secretary, Mr. Peter Sam-Kpakra.

The ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme is a Multi-Sectoral Development Programme that works with local communities in border regions to ensure social cohesion, regional construction and sustainable development.

Following the Launch of the National Platforms in Liberia and Sierra Leone, the ECOWAS Commission will provide a grant of One Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($100,000) to each of the Member States to facilitate the implementation of identified cross-border projects endorsed by the national platforms.