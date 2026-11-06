ECOWAS COMMISSION HOSTS REGIONAL STAKEHOLDERS’  ROUNDTABLE TO ADVANCE YOUTH, PEACE AND SECURITY (YPS) AND WOMEN, PEACE AND SECURITY (WPS) DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE

The ECOWAS Commission hosted regional leaders, diplomats, ministers, representatives of civil society and development partners for the Regional stakeholders’ roundtable on the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) and Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Development Initiative, at it’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on the 5th of November, 2026. The roundtable held under the theme “From Dialogue to Action” was convened to bridge persistent policy implementation gaps and establish a framework for regional action across West Africa.

Opening the session, Mr. Mukhtar Abdullahi, Convener of the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) and Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Development Initiative, expressed deep appreciation to the ECOWAS Commission for hosting the delegation and underscored Nigeria’s vital leadership role in continental stability, invoking the sentiment that “When Nigeria wakes up, Africa is ready.” He urged stakeholders to transition from treating women and youth as mere dialogue participants to empowering them as active decision-makers, innovators and partners through six integrated pillars spanning agriculture, technology, entrepreneurship, and mentorship ahead of the 2027 pilot phase.

Representing Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Princess Dr. Jummai Joan delivered an address on behalf of the Honourable Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, commending the organizers for championing women and youth inclusion in alignment with UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 and 2250. Warning against the marginalization of women and youth as political bystanders during electoral cycles, she called for mandatory budgetary allocations at federal and state levels, the expansion of grassroots conflict-resolution hubs, and robust joint regional monitoring frameworks to guarantee institutional accountability.

Speaking on behalf of H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Nwaelugo Josephine Ihuoma, Head of the WPS, YPS, and Child Protection Unit of the AU Commission, highlighted the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls, urging governments to strengthen their National Action Plans to realize the peaceful aspirations of African Union Agenda 2063.

Representing Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Defence, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole reaffirmed the ministry’s firm commitment to integrating youth and women into peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and security decision-making. He noted that armed conflict imposes severe humanitarian and social costs primarily on civilians, stressing that policy frameworks must translate into tangible actions at the grassroots level to bolster community resilience.

Ambassador Ernesto, Head of the Consulate of Cabo Verde, praised the initiative and emphasized the necessity of regional collaboration, highlighting that the meaningful inclusion of smaller member states is an immediate priority for addressing ongoing developmental and security challenges across the region.

Dr. Lino Gemis DOSSOUGNIN, delivered the closing remarks on behalf of the director of education, science and culture of the ECOWAS Commission Dr Roland Koaku, he expressed profound appreciation to participants and urging all stakeholders to maintain momentum and translate the recommendations into concrete actions for the proposed 2027 pilot implementation.

ECOWAS Commission continues to reaffirm its steadfast commitment to fostering regional stability through inclusive development, noting that continued collaboration between regional institutions, member states, and youth and women remains vital to realizing sustainable peace, security and integration across West Africa.