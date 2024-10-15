ECOMIG Launches Pink October Awareness Campaign in Collaboration with Gambia Defence and Security Forces

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ECOMIG, in partnership with the Gam-bian Defence and Security Forces (GDSF), kicked off a month-long awareness campaign with a route march through the principal streets of Greater Banjul on Friday, 4th October 2024. The march was followed by an official launch ceremony at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, with dignitaries and participants from the ECOWAS Permanent Mission, ECOMIG, and GDSF in attendance. The campaign aims at raising crucial awareness about breast cancer and related issues. Breast cancer has a 50% death rate in the Gambia.

Major Eunice Holman of ECOMIG, co-chair of the planning committee, delivered the welcome remarks, after which the Head of Mission (HoM) of ECOMIG, Her Excellency Miatta Lily French, made a statement. The Medical Officer with the Nigerian Company (NIGCOY 9) serving with ECOMIG gave an informative lecture on breast cancer and its associated issues. The session also included demonstrations on self-breast examination in English, Wolof, and Mandinka, conducted by volunteers from NIGCOY, the Gambia Police Force, and the Gambia Fire Depart-ment, respectively.

The campaign will continue throughout October, featuring sensitization programs, awareness campaigns, and screenings for GDSF personnel, inmates of prisons and communities in Bakau, Yundum, Brikama, Barra, and Kanfenda.