Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Communique: visit of the Chair to Mali (October 2020).....


Events

Events
News

News

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of a national strategy for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Promotion (Gambia, Burkina faso, CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo)
02 Oct 2020 - 26 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Local Competitive Bidding For The Production Of Gift Items For The 45th Anniversary Of ECOWAS
18 Sep 2020 - 19 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Selection of A Consultancy Firm to Develop a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
02 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm to Carry out Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
02 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to develop the Project Implementation Manual for the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI)
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an interactive website for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016