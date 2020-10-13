Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of a national strategy for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Promotion (Gambia, Burkina faso, CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo)
02 Oct 2020 - 26 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Local Competitive Bidding For The Production Of Gift Items For The 45th Anniversary Of ECOWAS
18 Sep 2020 - 19 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of A Consultancy Firm to Develop a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
02 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a Consultancy Firm to Carry out Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
02 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant to develop the Project Implementation Manual for the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI)
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an interactive website for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]