Arrival Of an ECOWAS Commission Delegation in Guinea for the Launch of the National Coordination Center for the Early Warning Mechanism and Response to Security Risks

20 Nov, 2024

On Monday, 18th November 2024, Her Excellency Mrs. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, arrived in the Republic of Guinea accompanied by a delegation from the Directorate of Early Warning. The delegation includes Mrs. Onyinye Nkechi ONWUKA, Acting Director of Early Warning, Mr Marcel Komi BOSSOU, Acting Head of the Systems Management and Planning Division, and Mrs. Nanténé COULIBALY, Senior Analyst in charge of crime and criminality issues.

The delegation was received by the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea, His Excellency Mr. Louis-Blaise AKA-BROU. The primary objective of this visit is to officially launch the National Coordination Center for the Early Warning Mechanism and Response to Security Risks in Guinea and to participate in the statutory council meeting of the center on Wednesday, 20th November 2024.

The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of Guinea, Mr Amadou Oury BAH, on Tuesday, 19th November, ahead of the center’s launch.

As part of the launch activities, Her Excellency Mrs. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA will also sign a grant agreement with Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation. This agreement focuses on the Integrated Human Capital Development Strategy, reaffirming ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening the capacities and resilience of its Member States.