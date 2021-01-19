85TH Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers holds Virtually

The 85th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will hold virtually from the 20th to 21st of January, 2021.

The Ministers will be considering, among others, the report of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council and other issues affecting the region among others.

The two-Day meeting, via videoconferencing, is in preparation for the Summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government which will also hold vitually on the 23rd of January 2021.