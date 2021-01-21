Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > 85TH Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers ends ahead of the Summit of Heads of State.....


Events

Events
News

News
85TH Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers ends ahead of the Summit of Heads of State
Abuja, Nigeria, January 21, 2021
The 85th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers which commenced on the 20th of January, 2021 has ended today 21st January, 2021.

H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Chair of ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional

The Ministers considered, the report of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council as well as that of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) among others. They also deliberated on the integration programmes and projects as well as other issues affecting the region.

The two-Day meeting, via videoconferencing, was in preparation for the Summit of the ECO-WAS Heads of State and Government which will also hold vitually on the 23rd of January 2021.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Supply, installation and maintenance of solar power inverter system and associated equipment for ECOWAS Commission headquarters
15 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Supply and delivery as well, installation and testing where applicable CISCO Firewall, network devices, software and polyphones for ECOWAS Commission
19 Dec 2020 - 27 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Notice to all bidders on another site visit (Digital archiving and data management system at the Commission)
11 Dec 2020 - 01 Feb 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

2020 Procurement Plan
14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

New deadline Local Competitive bidding for the provision of comprehenvise digital archiving and data management system
14 Jan 2021 - 18 Jan 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist (extension of the deadline)
09 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment Of Two (02) Interns In Preparedness And Response To Infectious Diseases Outbreaks
04 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Tender dossier for the procurement of shearing machines
21 Dec 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016