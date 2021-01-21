85TH Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers ends ahead of the Summit of Heads of State

Abuja, Nigeria, January 21, 2021

The 85th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers which commenced on the 20th of January, 2021 has ended today 21st January, 2021. The Ministers considered, the report of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council as well as that of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) among others. They also deliberated on the integration programmes and projects as well as other issues affecting the region. The two-Day meeting, via videoconferencing, was in preparation for the Summit of the ECO-WAS Heads of State and Government which will also hold vitually on the 23rd of January 2021.