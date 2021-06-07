Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, Received the Letters of Credence of Two New Ambassadors

On Friday, 4 June 2021, two new ambassadors were at the headquarters of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, Nigeria, to present their letters of credence to the President of the Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

The Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Joao Ribeiro BUTIAM CO delivering his letter of accreditation to President Brou

They are the ambassadors of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun, and the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Joao Ribeiro Butiam Co.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, CUI Jianchun presenting his letter of accreditation

Receiving the letters of credence, President Brou congratulated the two new ambassadors on their appointment and assured them of his support in the success of their mission. He com-mended the regional organisationâ€™s excellent relations with China and Guinea Bissau, an ECO-WAS Member State.

He subsequently invited the ambassadors to work towards stronger cooperation for the bene-fit of regional economic integration and recalled the priority areas in which their assistance would be welcomed. They include the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability in the region, the fight against terrorism, as well as, with reference to China, infrastructure and the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The two new ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS congratulated Mr Jean Claude Kassi Brou for his leadership of the Commission. They reaffirmed their willingness and commitment to strengthen the cooperation between ECOWAS and their respective countries, and promised to assist in the organisationâ€™s peace efforts, and regional integration and economic development agenda.

 

