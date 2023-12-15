The ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Mali Provides School Kits to Students of the Public School in Kalabanbougou, in Commune IV of the District of Bamako

15 Dec, 2023

As part of the sub-regional solidarity advocated by the Economic Community of West African States, the ECOWAS Permanent Representation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Malians Abroad and African Integration and the Ministry of National Education, distributed 250 school kits to the children of the public school in Kalabanbougou in Commune 4 of the Bamako District, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

According to the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali, His Excellency Mr. Màrio Gomes Fernandes, this symbolic action reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to support Mali in its progress and regional and African integration. He encouraged the students to take care of the learning tools provided to them.

For the General Delegate for African Integration, Mr. Tahirou SIDIBE, representing the Minister of Malians Abroad and African Integration, this donation will help alleviate the burden on parents of students, some of whom are displaced, and enhance the image of ECOWAS among the populations.

These 250 school kits, consisting of backpacks, notebooks with information about the West African community, pens, pencils, rulers, and water bottles, were presented in the presence of political and traditional authorities, education officials, and parents, who expressed their satisfaction with the gesture. Beyond its symbolic value, it demonstrates ECOWAS’s solidarity towards children and its commitment to education. They warmly thanked the donor, the ECOWAS Representation, and its partners, calling on them to continue this momentum to improve the quality of education in Mali.