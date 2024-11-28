Sustainable Off-grid Solutions for Pharmacies and Hospitals in Africa (SoPhiA) Workshop: Promoting Innovation and Energy Efficiency

28 Nov, 2024

The Sustainable Off-grid Solutions for Pharmacies and Hospitals in Africa (SoPhiA) workshop, organized by the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), took place on November 27, 2024, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This event brought together key stakeholders from across Africa and the world, including energy engineers, policymakers, international donors, refrigeration specialists, and representatives from the private sector to discuss sustainable cooling solutions for healthcare facilities and the broader energy sector in West Africa.

A central feature of the workshop was the presentation of several European Union-sponsored projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and promoting environmentally friendly cooling technologies across Africa. The following initiatives were showcased:

SoPhiA (Sustainable Off-grid Solutions for Pharmacies and Hospitals in Africa): a project focusing on providing off-grid solar energy solutions to healthcare facilities, pharmacies and hospitals in remote and underserved regions of Africa. AGRICOOL: a project dedicated to improving agricultural cooling solutions ROCA (Refrigeration Opportunities for Climate Action): a project to reduce the carbon footprint of refrigeration ECOFRIDGES: a project to introduce eco-friendly refrigerants, energy-saving techniques, and sustainable practices to enhance the longevity and performance of cooling systems in hospitals and clinics.

A key topic discussed during the workshop was the challenges facing African refrigeration technicians, a vital workforce for maintaining cold chain solutions in both healthcare and agriculture. It was noted that many technicians lack formal training in modern refrigeration technologies and natural refrigerants, which are becoming more prevalent in climate-conscious projects. The workshop highlighted the urgent need for capacity building in the refrigeration sector to ensure the proper installation, maintenance, and repair of energy-efficient systems.

Mr. Francis Sempore, the Executive Director of ECREEE, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among governments, the private sector, and technical and financial partners international donors in driving forward Africa’s energy transition and improving access to affordable, sustainable cooling solutions.