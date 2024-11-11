Strengthening the Actions of the Post-Conflict Demining and Pollution Control Training Centre (CPADD): the Epsao Project Donates a Landcruiser Pickup Vehicle and Demining Equipment

11 Nov, 2024

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, on behalf of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, officially handed over a vehicle and demining equipment to the Post-Conflict Demining and Pollution Control Training Centre (CPADD) on the morning of Tuesday, October 30, 2024. The handover ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Representation Office in Benin, in the presence of Colonel Dominique MIGNODO, Director of Military Equipment representing the Chief of General Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces; His Excellency Mr. Stefan BUCHWALD, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Benin; Mr. Franck VAN DER MUEREN, representative of the European Union Delegation in Benin; as well as a high-level delegation from the CPADD led by its Director.

This initiative falls within the framework of the EPSAO project (Support to the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations), aimed at providing material support to the CPADD—the only Francophone center specializing in humanitarian demining in Africa. This support is crucial in enabling the center to address the escalating challenges, particularly in light of the rising terrorist threats in the coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, including Benin.

In his remarks, Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE highlighted the context in which this support is being provided and emphasized to the Beninese authorities the strategic importance that ECOWAS places on its longstanding partnership with the CPADD since its inception in 2003.

Furthermore, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the partners of ECOWAS and CPADD for their unwavering efforts to enhance the reputation of this center, which contributes significantly to peace and security in Benin, the region, and beyond. He specifically acknowledged the technical and financial partners of the EPSAO project, notably the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Mr. Stefan BUCHWALD underscored that the collaboration between CPADD, the ECOWAS Commission, and Germany serves as a model of cooperation for regional stability.

Mr. Franck VAN DER MUEREN, representing the European Union Delegation in Benin, expressed his appreciation to ECOWAS and other partners for their commitment to regional peace and stability through this support.

Colonel Dominique MIGNODO, on behalf of the Beninese Armed Forces, expressed his gratitude to ECOWAS and its partner GIZ for their consistent support to CPADD. He affirmed his conviction that these resources will significantly enhance the center’s training activities, equipping operators with the technical skills needed to address contemporary threats such as explosive remnants and various types of explosive devices.