Santo Antão’s Ribeira Alta Celebrates Clean Energy Project – A Milestone for Cabo Verde’s Remote Communities

20 Sep, 2024

Santo Antão, Cabo Verde – September 19, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) proudly announces the handover of a transformative renewable energy project in Ribeira Alta, a remote locality in Cabo Verde’s Santo Antão island. Funded by the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF), this initiative represents a significant leap forward in providing sustainable electricity to one of the most isolated regions in the country.

The handover ceremony, took place on September 19, featured key figures including ECREEE representatives, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy, local government officials, project promoters, and community leaders. This project underscores the commitment of the ECOWAS region to addressing energy access challenges and fostering sustainable development in underserved areas.

Ribeira Alta, known for its challenging terrain and geographic isolation, has historically faced significant energy access issues. The project introduced a state-of-the-art renewable energy system, featuring solar power installations and energy storage solutions, to meet the community’s electricity needs sustainably.

“This project is a milestone in our mission to expand renewable energy access across West Africa,” said Mr. Claudino Mendes, Sustainable Energy Expert in ECREEE. “By addressing the energy needs of remote communities like Ribeira Alta, we are making strides towards greater energy equity and sustainable development in the ECOWAS region.”

This project in Santo Antão is one of the many initiatives of the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF), implemented by ECREEE. During the year, ECREEE successfully inaugurated clean energy projects (clean energy mini-grids, solar home systems, solar pumping systems for drinking water and irrigation, solarization of hospitals and electricity for rural communities) in Nigeria, The Gambia, Cabo Verde, Ghana and Togo, demonstrating its leadership in promoting renewable energy in West Africa, while bringing sustainable energy access to the most vulnerable communities.

This initiative reflects the collaborative efforts between ECREEE, local authorities, and the residents of Ribeira Alta, who have been actively engaged throughout the development process. The successful implementation of this initiative highlights the effective utilization of the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund to drive positive change in energy access.