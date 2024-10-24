Regional Workshop for the Validation of a Regional Information Platform to Monitor Cross-Border Movements of Obsolete Chemicals and Hazardous Waste in ECOWAS

This workshop was organised from 16 to 18 October 2024 in Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire by the ECOWAS Commission. The three-day workshop allowed participants to discuss, among other things: (i) the national information platforms in place in the countries; (ii) to understand the role and responsibilities of the structures within the ports responsible for issuing storage and transit permits during transboundary movements of obsolete chemicals and hazardous waste and information management; (iii) to understand the role and responsibilities of the Basel Focal Points, Pollution Control Centres and Maritime Safety Coordination Centres in monitoring and managing information on transboundary movements of obsolete chemicals and hazardous waste; and (iv) the modalities of collaboration to make functional the exchange of information and monitoring of traffic of transboundary movements of obsolete chemicals and hazardous waste between port authorities and with other competent institutions of the Member States.

As part of this workshop, a visit was also made to the Autonomous Port of Abidjan which allowed participants to discuss with the port authorities the arrangements in place for the management of hazardous waste and obsolete chewing products.

The participants of this regional workshop were representatives of the Ports of West Africa and regional institutions (CRESMAO, West and Central African Ports Management Association) and representatives of the ECOWAS Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition of Côte d’Ivoire. The ECOWAS Commission was represented by a team from the Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources led by Mr. Y. Bernard KOFFI. Acting Director of Environment.