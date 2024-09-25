Regional Security: ECOWAS Builds Capacity of Security Thematic Analysts from Member States

25 Sep, 2024

As part of efforts to enhance security within the West African region, the ECOWAS Commission has organised a 3-day capacity building workshop for security thematic analysts of National Coordination Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanism (NCCRM) from member states.

Organised by the Early Warning Directorate (EWD) of the ECOWAS Commission, the workshop, which held from 23-25 September in Abuja, Nigeria, brought together national and regional experts to analyse various security challenges facing the region, reflect on existing peace and security instruments, and develop actionable recommendations for sustainable peace and security.

The workshop aims at creating a holistic understanding of contemporary security challenges in the region for the NCCRM analysts responsible for security, enhance their capacity to analyse security threats, reinforce data-driven analysis using ECOWARN data, and establish networks and partnerships to better coordinate early warning and response activities within the region.

Given the recent regional security threats, especially the spillover of violent extremism from central Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea, participants noted that it had become imperative to empower the National Coordination Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanism with the requisite techniques, strategies and high value-added skills in peace building, conflict prevention paradigms of human security to enable them function optimally.

They also stressed the need to foster increased regional collaboration and develop actionable strategies to enhance peace and security thereby contributing to regional integration, peace, stability and development.

In her welcome address, the Acting Director, Early Warning Directorate, Dr. Onyinye ONWUKA, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the ECOWAS Commission to the security and peace of the peoples of the region.

“The role of National Coordination Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanism cannot be over-stated. They are not just institutions, they are lifelines that must be empowered, resourced and supported to function at the highest capacity. As leaders in this region, we are entrusted with the safety and security of millions of people. The decisions we make, the policies we implement and the collaborations we foster will determine the future of West Africa.” said Dr. ONWUKA.

“The training workshop is more than just the gathering of minds but a strategic imperative. We are here to confront the hard truths about our security environment and to forge a path forward that is both innovative and resilient. The security of our region is inextricably linked to the well- being of our people, the stability of our economies and sustainability of our development. We cannot afford to address these issues in silos” She added.

In his presentation on “Data Quality, Verification and Analysis” Mr. Gbenga ERIN, Geographic Information Analyst, Early Waring Directorate at the ECOWAS Commission, noted that maintaining high standards of data quality and verification was critical for performing effective data analysis, ensuring that the insights derived are accurate, actionable, and reliable.

So far, the National Coordination Centres for Early Warning and Response Mechanism have been established in eleven ECOWAS member states while preparatory activities are currently being implemented to fast tract the launching of the four remaining centres. Following the launching of the centres, the Early Warning Directorate has continued to provide capacity building and trainings based on its five thematic focuses on human security which are governance and human rights, crime and criminality, security, environment and health.