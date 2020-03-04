Procurement Assistant

Â Applications should be sent to: B7procurassistabuja@ecowas.int Â ROLE OVERVIEW Under the supervision of the Procurement Officer(s), the position supports the division in the recording, analyzing and reporting on financial transactions of all procurement related activities. The Assistant also supports the preparation of annual budget estimate of the Directorate. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Prepares reports on all open items to support cash flow decisions and year-end commitment carryover;

Maintain records of purchases, pricing, and other important data;

Assists to develop plans for purchasing equipment, services, and supplies;

Maintain and update list of suppliers and their qualifications, delivery times, and potential future development;

Maintain good relationships with vendors/suppliers;

Support the preparation of the Department of General Administration and Conference Budget to conform to the requirement of the SAP System and in line with the ECOWAS Financial Regulation;

Receive all Correspondences in the Division;

Prepare Procurement Committee Meetings;

Coordinate CorrespondenceÂ with Bidders;

Keep Records of all Contracts, Files,

Vet Invoices received from publications;

Draft various memos of the Division;

Contact with Newspapers;

ManageÂ the Tender Boxes;

Writing of notices of Procurement meetings;

Writing of reports /minutes of proceedings ofÂ Procurement meetings;

Follow on the signature of the reports /Minutes ;

Transmission of the Minutes/Reports of the meetings to the approving authority ;

Scanning /Archiving of all documentations regarding procurement processes ;

Writing of internal Memos/Circulars/Letters on procurement activities;

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Education: Â§Â Brevet de Technicien Superieur (BTS) / Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or equivalent certificate in an administrative specialty; Experience: Â§Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in procurement administration or related areas in an international public organization with clerical experience in contract management and/or contract administration; Â§Â broad knowledge of internationally recognized procurement standards and of phases of international procurement techniques and operations used in contracting for a diverse range of goods and services; Â§Â Knowledge of contract law and of quantitative methods to assist in the measurement of supplier capacity systems. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â§Â Ability to assume a credible presence when explaining rules, standards and expectations (e.g. deadlines) to ensure compliance and work expectations are met; Â§Â Ability to motivate self and/or others to engage in discussions that will result in recommendations to improve processes, templates or other work tools; Â§Â Ability to engage in positive approaches to team work, participate actively in discussions and the achievement of team goals; Â§Â Ability to take responsibility for own career and performance with the occasional guidance from the supervisor/mentor; Â§Â Ability to build capacity of self and others by sharing knowledge, tools, expertise and experience with others to remain proficient and well informed in the execution of assigned role. Â§Â Interpersonal, listening and multitasking skills with a good understanding of client service responsibilities and role in representing ECOWAS values in all interactions; Â§Â Ability to take initiative to resolve routine problems associated with assigned tasks using good judgment in involving colleagues or superiors as required; Â§Â Ability to work as part of a team with the ability to explain client interactions to resolve concerns, problems and improve services; Â§Â Ability to manage own time effectively and organize own work area in a manner that will meet performance expectations related to assigned client services; Â§Â Ability to direct people to the appropriate source for further information and ask for help when overwhelmed with client demands. Â§Â Ability to apply culturally-relevant and appropriate approaches with people from diverse cultural backgrounds; Â§Â Good diversity management skills to interact with individuals in a manner that is culturally appropriate and in accordance with ECOWAS rules/policies; Â§Â Ability to recognize preconceived notions and stereotypical views of certain groups and individuals and to successfully adopt inclusive and culturally appropriate behaviors; Â§Â AbilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Â§Â Knowledge of diversity management as it relates to daily work expectations and assigned tasks. Â§Â Knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate and operational goals of relevance to assigned responsibilities; Â§Â Ability to keep up-to-date with Departmental activities, schedules and goals of pertinence to own work team, functional area; Â§Â Knowledge of ECOWAS procedures relevant to assigned work and the ability to apply sound judgment in their application; Â§Â Demonstrated strong interest and commitment to ECOWAS values and activities in daily assumption of duties. Â§Â Excellent ability to maintain, process and provide accurate information as part of assigned tasks; Â§Â Ability to organize files and information for easy retrieval and record keeping; Â§Â Ability to spot mistakes, act promptly to correct them and learn from experiences; Â§Â Knowledge and ability to challenge and question fundamental assumptions regarding accepted ways of doing things in the spirit of improvement Â§Â Ability to use current technology to communicate effectively e.g. office software programs, including spreadsheets, word processing and graphic presentation software; ability to type and format presentations, reports, manuals, newsletters, website content and proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â§Â Well-developed information sharing skills using technology and in accordance in established processes and practices; Â§Â Advanced verbal assertiveness and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to acknowledge and understand the validity of othersâ€™ viewpoints and to respond in a constructive manner; Â§Â Proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â§Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â§Â Ability to allocate time for specific task in a manner that will meet deadlines and quality/quantity expectations Â§Â Good organizational skills with an excellent ability to break down work into smaller parts and focusing on the most important steps first; Â§Â Ability to contribute to maintaining organizational performance standards throughout implementation of new processes, practices and plans adopted by the Department and of relevance to assigned tasks; Â§Â Ability to monitor progress and to consider new goals in the context of assigned responsibilities; Â§Â Ability to follow through with commitments made to others.