Principal Programme Officer, Energy Efficiency

Applications should be sent to: ppoeneeffeccree@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Under the supervision of the Director, Renewable Energy &Energy Efficiency, Project Development and Funds Mobilization, the incumbent shall carried out all activities related to Energy Efficiency within the ECOWAS region. ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES Â§Â Provide support and leadership on all Energy Efficiency(EE) programs and projects of ECREEE that seek to establish markets for EE technologies and services in the ECOWAS Region in line with the ECOWAS Energy Efficiency Policy; Â§Â Contribute to the identification and implementation of innovation and continuous improvement in support of organizational excellence and world-class performance; Â§Â Update the Executive Director, on a regular basis, on the progress and challenges faced by the EE Division in the implementation of the programs and projects as well as on technical, policy or strategic EE issues; Â§Â Plan, follow-up and monitor ECREEE EE Division activities, particularly in coordinating the Divisionâ€™s work program, providing technical and policy input and quality assurance within the appraisal framework of ECREEE; Â§Â Provide technical and policy inputs to the ECREEE Business Plan, annual Work Plans and Status Reports considering in particular strategic orientations for the EE sector of West Africa, as well as internationally; Â§Â Coordinate, support and monitor identification and implementation activities of all EE programs and projects of ECREEE, including but not limited to identification and preparation of feasibility studies, project preparatory activities, business proposals and introduction and monitoring of quality standards for review of investment and technology-related projects and programs to mobilize support from development partners; Â§Â Coordinate, support and monitor the identification and implementation activities of all EE programs and projects of ECREEE. Harmonize the interventions, identify and build on synergies with other Units or Division of ECREEE; Â§Â Coordinate, facilitate and oversee the development and harmonization of EE policies, strategies and quality assurance frameworks within the region, including with ongoing activities and programs; Â§Â Maintain/strengthen institutional relationships with and develop and implement a strategy to mobilize support from development partners and other stakeholders from the public and private sectors (including NGOs and CSOs) and facilitate the introduction of tailored financial mechanisms and appraisal methods; Â§Â Identify, promote and initiate EE projects and actions to accelerate the development and replication of EE activities and co-ordinate with donor agencies to mobilize resources; Â§Â Produce technical project reports and regularly provide policy briefs on topical issues to development partners, and bring to the attention of stakeholders; Â§Â Actively participate in EE discussions in the region through compilation of technical and policy briefs, and publication of relevant material (including books, opinion articles etc.); Â§Â Facilitate, coordinate and supervise the identification and preparation of feasibility studies, project preparatory activities and business proposals for EE projects aiming to maintain a constant and manageable ECOWAS EE pipeline; Â§Â Review and recommend EE projects presented to ECREEE for funding to the Director, and provide technical and policy input to projects funded by ECREEE throughout the project cycle; Â§Â Undertake advocacy, public information and communication activities in coordination with the Capacity Building and Knowledge Management Units of ECREEE. Support the preparation of training material, training programs and awareness raising materials for stakeholders (including the general population, academia, NGOs and CSOs, etc.); Â§Â Establish and oversee a monitoring mechanism and evaluation framework for the implementation of the projects and programs to ensure quality and impact; Â§ Â§Â Perform any other task as assigned by the supervisor. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE Â§Â Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in energy engineering or other related field from a recognized university; Â§Â 10 years progressively responsible experience in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy or related field including and 5 years of which is at a supervisory level; Â§Â demonstrated expert knowledge of renewable energy policies, guidelines, protocol; proven ability to mobilize funds to support programs in the sector of renewable energy; Â§Â knowledge of issues related to renewal energy, energy efficiency, environmental impact and connectivity through infrastructural harmonization and fiscal and investment policies related to energy within the West-African Region; Â§Â extensive knowledge of renewable energy policy development framework as it relates to the energy sector, between the Commission, sub-regional institutions, other regional economic communities and African institutions. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â Â§Â ability to lead in assigned programs and projects by providing the necessary managerial and operational expertise required for the fulfillment of the organizationâ€™s mandate; Â§Â ability to lead by example and organize teamwork to encourage cooperation to achieve targeted results, champion and build momentum for change and to bring about employee engagement; develops and implements internal controls for pilot program to manage potential barriers to implementation; Â§Â excellent self-management skills, demonstrating ethics and integrity, confidentiality and displaying due regards for internal controls of rules, delegations and transparency. Â§Â ability to research benchmarks and trends to bring about the best recommendations for the development and improvement of programs/projects that will best serve the community/organization; Â§Â well-developed networking and interpersonal skills to seek feedback, information and data from a network of professionals from multiple countries/sectors/organizations and to identify and prioritize the most critical community requirements; Â§Â ability to develop and implement stakeholder management plans, programs and initiatives to obtain buy-in on new initiatives, to better understand dissenting views, to obtain resources and to increase perceptions of success. Â§Â ability to be diplomatic, tactful and respect of other people from varied backgrounds, understanding diverse cultural views especially within West Africa with the ability to convert diversity into opportunities to improve program/operational outcomes; Â§Â ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices; Â§Â ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias andÂ differences. Â§Â understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, associated dynamics and expectations as required to collaborate, participate, contribute and lead effectively; Â§Â knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social situation and trends in member states, as pertains to own scope of work; Â§Â knowledge of theÂ ECOWAS rules and proceduresÂ in order to appropriately interpret and apply directive text, provide technical advice, coach others and assess performance. Â§Â ability to analyze a situation by using indicators to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and chances for success, in makingÂ decisions; Â§Â ability to break down very complex situations/information into simple termsÂ to explain recommendations and conclusions aimed at solving problems or improving operations/programs/projects; Â§Â ability to develop new insights into situations, apply innovative solutions to problems and to design new methods of addressing issues or disconnects where established methods and procedures are inapplicable or no longer effective. Â§Â ability to communicate with impact, clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner conveying credibility & confidence when making presentations, setting expectations and explaining complex issues; Â§Â ability to listen intently and correctly interpret messages from others and respond appropriately; Â§Â accomplished technical writing and editing skills; Â§Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â§Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â§Â organizational and project/program management skills with significant experience identifying timelines, targets, costs and resources necessary to deliver on operational/program/project outputs in line with result based management approach; Â§Â ability to set effective goals and targets for self, others, and the work unit and adjusting work or project priorities in response to changing circumstances; Â§Â ability to plan, organize, control resources, and to comply withÂ policies, procedures and protocols to achieve specific goals. Â