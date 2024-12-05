‘‘Our Strength Lies in Our Cohesion and Unity of Action” Said The Vice President Damtien Tchintchibidja During the Opening Ceremony of the 36th Meeting of ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC)

05 Dec, 2024

The Vice President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), H.E. Mrs. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, has said that the strength of the Commission lies in its cohesion and unity of action in the face of the challenges facing the Institution.

Vice President TCHINTCHIBIDJA stated this while delivering her welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 36th Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the ECOWAS Commission and its Institutions holding on December 3-9, 2024, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The AFC is a forum where administration and finance matters relating to the management of the ECOWAS Commission, Institutions and the Community at large are discussed in granular details. In attendance at the ongoing 7-day AFC Meeting are Directors and Experts from ECOWAS National Offices across Member States, the Vice President and Commissioners of the ECOWAS Commission, Heads of ECOWAS Institutions, Resident Representatives and Heads of ECOWAS Technical Divisions, among others.

Welcoming participants on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray , Vice President TCHINTCHIBIDJA expressed the deep gratitude of the Commission to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Bola Ahmed TINUBU, for the exemplary leadership he has shown in the conduct of the Community’s affairs, and his constant support for the ECOWAS institutions and the regional integration agenda. She also underscored the important role of the AFC Meeting in the implementation of the Commission’s activities, programs and projects.

“Our meeting will enable us to review the implementation of the programs and projects of the ECOWAS institutions. This will enable us to assess the level of execution of the tasks you have assigned to us, so that we can agree on the measures to be taken. The AFC provides a forum for in-depth technical analysis of the way in which the Community’s affairs are managed, and at the same time represents the first decision-making body for the political bodies. The Council of Ministers in turn endorses the Committee’s recommendations, and ultimately the Conference of Heads of State and Government approves the proposals of the Council of Ministers.” H.E. Mrs. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA said.

Highlighting some of the Commission’s proposed activities for 2025, H.E. Mrs. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA said, “In 2025, our organization will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. To mark this important event, the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government at its 64th Ordinary Session decided on 10 December 2023, in Abuja, to launch a series of activities to commemorate the Golden Jubilee throughout the year 2025. The festivities will be launched in Ghana and culminate in Togo.”

Declaring the Meeting open, the Head of ECOWAS National Office, Nigeria and Chair of the 36th Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration And Finance Committee (AFC), Ambassador Olawale Emmanuel Awe, welcomed participants on behalf of the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed TINUBU, the Chair of the Council of Ministers, H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, and the Honourable Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Bianca ODUMEGWU-OJUKWU.Ambassador Awe expressed the appreciation of the AFC to the leadership and the entire staff of the ECOWAS Commission for their efforts in administering the process of advancing the Community’s shared aspiration for regional integration.

“During this 7-day session, as we evaluate the progress of work on the common commitments in fostering the development of our region, we should not forget that achieving the ultimate collective aspiration of ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All, we need to work more. To this end, it is imperative to reinforce our collective efforts and experiences and bring them to bear as we navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities in our region for the common good of the people of our community.” Ambassador Olawale Emmanuel Awe said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Services at the ECOWAS Commission, Professor Nazifi Abdullahi DARMA, urged participants to look at the budget proposals from a holistic perspective with a view to ensuring that there are no gaps that can jeopardize the achievement of the Commission’s set objectives.