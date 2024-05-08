Members of the regional organising committee are meeting to assess preparations for the West African festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST) and finalise the launch on 11 may in Abidjan.

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) are organising from 08 to 10 May 2024 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, a meeting of the members of the Regional Organising Committee of the West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST) to discuss activities and preparations for the organisation of the event scheduled for 21 to 28 September 2024, and to finalise the organisation of the launch of the said festival scheduled for Saturday 11 May 2024 in Abidjan.

ECOFEST is a cultural initiative set up by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to promote the values and cultural identities of the peoples of the community and to strengthen regional integration through the blending of the region’s populations. The festival will be officially launched on 11 May 2024 in Abidjan by H.E. Robert Beugre MAMBE, the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire and H.E. Mrs Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, representing H.E. Dr Alieu Omar TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The meeting of the Regional Organising Committee will not only finalise preparations for the launch of ECOFEST, but will also prepare and examine the activities to be implemented, validate communication strategies and the mobilisation of additional financial resources, update the event’s roadmap, plan actions and activities with the National Organising Committee, allocate responsibilities to the various ECOFEST organising committees, and finally visit and validate the ECOFEST host infrastructures.

The meeting of the ECOFEST Regional Organising Committee was officially opened by H.E. Ms Françoise REMARCK, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Culture and Francophonie, in the presence of Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and Mr Gustave DIASSO, UEMOA Resident Representative, representing Mr Mamadu Serifo JAQUITE, UEMOA Commissioner for Human Development.

The ECOFEST Regional Organising Committee is made up of several commissions, including renowned experts and specialists in the fields of cultural events organisation, performing arts, visual arts, cinema, fashion and arts and crafts in West Africa. Experts from the UEMOA and ECOWAS Commissions are also members.