Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Mediation Mission in Mali (25 Sept. 2020) : Final Communique.....


Events

Events
News

News

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant to develop the Project Implementation Manual for the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI)
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an interactive website for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of a communications strategy for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development
22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Communications And Advocacy Specialist
22 Sep 2020 - 02 Oct 2020 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Past events

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - SELECTION OF SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS RECRUITMENT PROCESS
26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (Consulting services â€“ individual consultant selection)
21 Aug 2020 - 11 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

TENDER: SUPPLY AND DELIVERY AS WELL AS, INSTALLATION AND TESTING WHERE APPLICABLE OF OFFICE AND NETWORK EQUIPMENT FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS BASED IN ABUJA
19 Aug 2020 - 17 Sep 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

4th NOTICE TO ALL BIDDERS ON POSTPONEMENT OF SITE VISIT AND DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION
07 Aug 2020 - 09 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016