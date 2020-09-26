Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant to develop the Project Implementation Manual for the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI)

22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an interactive website for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development

22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of a communications strategy for the ECOWAS integrated regional strategy for human capital development

22 Sep 2020 - 07 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Communications And Advocacy Specialist

22 Sep 2020 - 02 Oct 2020 [WAHO/OOAS]