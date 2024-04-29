image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Implementation of ECOWAP: Conclusions and Recommendations of the 2023 Meetings of the Regional Steering Committees for Projects and Programmes

29 Apr, 2024

Implementation of ECOWAP: Conclusions and Recommendations of the 2023 Meetings of the Regional Steering Committees for Projects and Programmes…

Stakeholders in the implementation of projects and programmes of the Regional Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP) took stock of 2023 activities during meetings of the regional steering com-mittees for projects and programmes (COPILS) held in Lomé (Togo), from 22 to 24 April 2024 under the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Commission. Working together is a key driver for bet-ter coordination at regional level.

CoPils 2024_Press Release_Conclusions and Recommandations

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS