Implementation of ECOWAP: Conclusions and Recommendations of the 2023 Meetings of the Regional Steering Committees for Projects and Programmes

29 Apr, 2024

Stakeholders in the implementation of projects and programmes of the Regional Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP) took stock of 2023 activities during meetings of the regional steering com-mittees for projects and programmes (COPILS) held in Lomé (Togo), from 22 to 24 April 2024 under the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Commission. Working together is a key driver for bet-ter coordination at regional level.

