Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers visits the ECOWAS Commission for a Special Session on the Institutional Reforms

|Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Minis-ters visits the ECOWAS Commission for a Special Session on the Institutional ReformsAbuja, Nigeria, May 4, 2021. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou received H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers today May 4, 2021 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nige-ria.
Madam Botchwey was at the ECOWAS Commission for a special session on the ongoing Institutional Reforms in ECOWAS. This is in view of the upcoming mid-year statutory meetings in June 2021.
She and her delegation were briefed on the progress of the Institutional Reform pro-cess by the Management of ECOWAS.
