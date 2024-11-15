High-Level Forum on Pastoralism Nouakchott + 10

15 Nov, 2024

From November 6 to 8, 2024, the High-Level Forum on Pastoralism, Nouakchott + 10, took place in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The ECOWAS Commission was represented at this forum by H.E. Massandjé Touré-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, who led a delegation comprising officials from the Directorate of Agriculture and the Regional Animal Health Center.

Pastoralism, which characterizes much of the livestock systems in West Africa and the Sahel, is a crucial component of the region’s economy and society. Since the Nouakchott Appeal in October 2013 to support pastoralism, significant progress has been achieved, leading to positive impacts on pastoral and agro-pastoral communities. This progress is especially evident in areas such as animal health, sustainable management of natural resources, and the development of livestock value chains and their derivatives.

During her speech, Commissioner Touré-Litse highlighted ECOWAS’s dedication to addressing the various challenges facing the pastoral sector. For over a quarter of a century, ECOWAS has been investing in this strategic sector by focusing on three key areas aligned with its mandate:

1. Harmonization and implementation of regulations governing the sector.

2. Support for the mobilization of financial resources to finance structural projects.

3. Facilitation of dialogue through cross-border cooperation and multi-sectoral consultations.

The Commissioner reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to working closely with CILSS, UEMOA, Member States, technical and financial partners, as well as the private sector, to implement the recommendations and major decisions adopted during this high-level forum, Nouakchott + 10.

In her concluding remarks, she emphasized that ECOWAS will play its part and called on all stakeholders to do the same, ensuring the sustainable development of livestock farming and enhancing the resilience of pastoral systems in West Africa and the Sahel.