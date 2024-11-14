ECOWAS Conducts Benchmarking Mission to SADC in Preparation for EU Pillar Assessment

14 Nov, 2024

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, for a benchmarking mission to the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The mission, taking place from November 11 to November 15, 2024, aims to prepare ECOWAS for its upcoming EU Pillar Assessment process.

Led by Mr. Ahmadou Oury Balde, ECOWAS Director of Financial Reporting and Grants, and Mr. Olagunju Ashimolowo, Vice President of Operations at the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the delegation includes representatives from various ECOWAS directorates and offices, accompanied by a technical team from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). Together, they are studying SADC’s approach for the implementation of EU Pillar standards to enhance ECOWAS’s compliance and operational efficiency.

The mission’s objectives are to gain Insight into SADC’s EU Pillar Implementation – The ECOWAS team will review SADC’s strategies and tools for meeting EU Pillar requirements, focusing on effective practices in financial management, procurement, and internal control. Identify and apply best practices to learn practical strategies that will help improve its own preparation for the EU Pillar Assessment, aligning with EU compliance standards.

The delegation will also use the opportunity observing SADC’s processes that can be adopted by ECOWAS in strengthening the capacity its Staff and that will enhance their ability to meet EU Pillar requirements and ensure long-term compliance.

The insights gathered will guide the development of a targeted action plan to support ECOWAS in refining its internal processes and aligning with EU standards.

La Commission de la CEDEAO effectue une mission d’étalonnage à la SADC en préparation de l’évaluation du pilier de l’UE.