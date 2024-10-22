GIABA Enjoys Global Recognition as FATF Appoints the DG to the FATF Steering Group

22 Oct, 2024

The Director General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Mr. Edwin W. Harris Jr., has been appointed as a temporary member of the FATF Steering Group (FSG) under the Guest Initiative. FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo disclosed this in a letter. The President said the decision is in accordance with paragraph 87bis of the FATF Internal Governance Principles (FATF/PLEN(2019)82/REV4).

The appointment, which is for a period of three Plenary cycles, will afford the appointees time to get acquainted with the discussions of the Steering Group in order to benefit from their wealth of experience and advice to the FATF President.

The DG GIABA was appointed alongside the Head of Delegation of Sweden, Mrs. Emma Kershaw, who have all accepted the invitation of the FATF President and will join the FATF Steering Group meetings for three Plenary cycles until 30 June 2025.

It should be noted that GIABA recently concluded an Effectiveness Improvement Action Plan, following the positive steps taken across several areas under the able leadership of Mr. Edwin W. Harris Jr.

The statement added that ‘‘GIABA has no joint members with the FATF, and as such, I value having a voice for the GIABA region in the FSG. Director-General Harris will bring, in addition to FATF Executive Secretary Clerc, advice from the Secretariat´s perspective on the challenges and opportunities we have as we embark on the new round of assessments’’.

For GIABA, this is a historic moment and an important recognition of the hard work, reforms, and repositioning of this ECOWAS-specialised institution, which has resulted in greater efficiency and effectiveness in its overall operations. We must recall that GIABA did not only exit the improvement plan but continues to thrive, deliver quality Mutual Evaluation in a timely manner, and is poised for more excellent delivery in the upcoming Third Round of Mutual Evaluation. The Director-General, management, staff, and stakeholders welcome this development and commit to making a valuable impact on the Steering Group. The 1st meeting of the FATF Steering Group with GIABA on the seat is holding in Paris ahead of the FATF October Plenary.

The FSG is an advisory body chaired by the President of the FATF.