FROM FLOODWATERS TO NEW HOPE: ECOWAS BRINGS RELIEF, SAFE WATER AND LIVELIHOOD SUPPORT TO LIBERIAN COMMUNITIES

The ECOWAS Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Liberia through a humanitarian intervention providing cash assistance, safe water and sanitation facilities, and agricultural livelihood support to communities affected by disasters and economic hardship.

The Acting Director of the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, led a delegation to communities in Bong and Grand Cape Mount Counties to monitor and assess the impact of the intervention on Persons of Concern and other vulnerable populations.

Valued at US$725,491, the intervention was implemented by the Liberian Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Liberian National Disaster Management Agency, and focused on strengthening livelihoods, improving access to basic services and supporting communities affected by disasters and economic hardship.

In Bong County, beneficiaries whose homes were destroyed by flooding received the sum of US$250 in cash assistance to support their immediate recovery needs. The agricultural component of the intervention is also helping vulnerable households rebuild their livelihoods and regain the means to provide for themselves and their families. The initiative is therefore designed to help communities move beyond immediate relief towards longer-term resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

In Grand Cape Mount County, the intervention focused on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), including the provision of hand pumps to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water. For communities where access to clean water is essential to preventing waterborne diseases and protecting public health, the facilities represent an important investment in health, dignity and community wellbeing.

During their engagement with the ECOWAS delegation, beneficiaries underscored the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need, including the elderly and other vulnerable groups who are often disproportionately affected by poverty, disasters and limited access to essential services.

During the monitoring mission, Dr. Ibrahim emphasized that the intervention reflects ECOWAS’ strategic commitment to advancing regional integration by prioritizing people-centered approaches

“This project reflects ECOWAS’ commitment to moving from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of the people,” he said.

He noted that the initiative demonstrates ECOWAS’ determination to ensure that the work of the regional organisation delivers tangible benefits to ordinary citizens, particularly communities facing hardship and vulnerability.

For beneficiaries, regional integration is not only articulated through policies and institutional frameworks, but is tangibly realized through practical interventions that enhance daily living, such as access to safe drinking water, post disaster assistance and opportunities to restore livelihoods.

Through this intervention, ECOWAS is helping affected Liberian communities move beyond the immediate aftermath of disaster towards recovery, resilience and renewed hope, demonstrating that regional cooperation can have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of citizens.