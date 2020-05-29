Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
27 May 2020 - 10 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Clarification No. 1 to Questions by Tenderers: Joint Border Post OF MFUM/EKOK JOINT BORDER POST BETWEEN FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AND REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON ALONG THE ENUGU-BAMENDA CORRIDOR
26 May 2020 - 31 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Innovations for climate smart agriculture at small holders scale in West Africa - GCCA + West Africa (GCCA + WA)
22 May 2020 - 28 Jun 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]
Request for consulting services â€“ Selection of an Individual Consultant for a Regional Study on Disability in West Africa and Development of a Regional Action Plan on Disability Inclusion
21 May 2020 - 08 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Notice of Extension of submission deadline : Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
30 Apr 2020 - 11 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
CORRIGENDUM : ECW/PSS-GRANT/RT/04/2020
30 Apr 2020 - 12 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of an expert to carry out a study on the vulnerabilities of casinos and other games of chance to ml/ft in west Africa
27 Apr 2020 - 15 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the conduct of research on gender equality and gender transformative action for human capital development and the organisation of a high level panel discussion on the side-lines of an international high level event to commemorate Beijing+ 25 in 2020
24 Apr 2020 - 27 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]