Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra.....


Events

Events
News

News
Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra

Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra

The Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government holds today June 19, 2021 in Accra, Ghana.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from June 16 â€“ 17, 2021 in Accra and other issues affecting the region.

Photos

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Publication of Award of Contract For Consulting Services For Projects Financed by The African Development Bank
17 Jun 2021 - 01 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant as Grievance Redress Officer
14 Jun 2021 - 02 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of Provisional Award of Contract
10 Jun 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding for the supply of audio-visual equipment and accessories
10 Jun 2021 - 12 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Niger
07 Jun 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Guinea Bissau
07 Jun 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice to all bidders on mandatory pre-bid site visit and meeting
28 May 2021 - 10 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Specialist (individual consultant) on Communication Strategies
26 May 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016