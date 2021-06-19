Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra

The Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government holds today June 19, 2021 in Accra, Ghana.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from June 16 â€“ 17, 2021 in Accra and other issues affecting the region.

