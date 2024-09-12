Experts From ECOWAS Member States Meet to Strengthen Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Capacities

12 Sep, 2024

Members of the Regional Committee for Disaster Management in West Africa (GECEAO) are meeting in Abuja from 10 to 12 September 2024 for the mid-term consultations to review progress made on the recommendations of the 15th consultations held in Niamey – Niger in May 2023, the draft ECOWAS recovery roadmap, and guidelines for Experts rosters.

The annual meeting organized by the ECOWAS Commission’s directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs has convened, bringing together members of the GECEAO to enhance their disaster preparedness and risk reduction capabilities. The meeting serves as a platform for sharing experiences, lessons learned, and best practices, aims to bolster regional coordination and strengthen the capacity of national disaster management agencies.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, Head of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Risk Reduction, who represented the Director of ECOWAS Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr, Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, emphasized ECOWAS’s commitment to empowering disaster management agencies. Highlighting the importance of unifying national agencies, regional organizations, NGOs, and international partners to coordinate efforts, enhance regional resilience, and develop strategies to build community resilience against both natural and human-made disasters.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that while conflict remains a significant driver of displacement, climate change has increasingly impacted migration decisions across West Africa. He stressed the need for a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address the overlapping challenges of conflict and climate disasters, urging member states to work together to break the cycle and enhance humanitarian access. “The ability of any state to respond effectively to disasters depends on their internal response capabilities and their capacity to deploy these mechanisms during emergencies before external assistance arrives,” he said.

Dr. Daniel Obot, Director of Disaster Risk Reduction at the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), called for stronger collaboration among member states to manage transboundary disasters effectively. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts and the harmonization of emergency response strategies. “The disaster management cycle is interconnected, and sustainable development cannot be achieved without resilience-building measures. The strategies reviewed during this meeting must be implemented across member states to see real progress,” Dr. Daniel stated.

The current Chairman of the GECEAO – Ghana, Director of the Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction department Mrs. Charlotte N. Norman and the Director General of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Hon. Nana Agyemang Prempeh, represented by Mr. Frank Kwesi Nansam-Aggrey expressed concern over the increasing frequency and severity of extreme disasters in the subregion, calling for an urgent review of regional preparedness.

He outlined several steps Ghana has taken to reduce disaster risks, such as establishing an Emergency Disaster Fund, purchasing Drought Risk Sovereign Insurance for small-scale farmers, and improving flood and drought early warning systems. Mr. Nansam-Aggrey urged participants to engage openly with the strategies presented during the three-day meeting and identify ways to support local response efforts.

He also stressed the need for increased funding to help member states manage escalating disaster risks. “The vulnerability of our subregion to various hazards is evident in the annual devastation caused by disasters. Without adequate funding, it will be difficult to maintain or enhance resilience, let alone assist those affected by these disasters,” Mr. Nansam-Aggrey concluded.

The meeting is expected to yield a range of actionable recommendations to strengthen disaster risk management and resilience-building across West Africa.