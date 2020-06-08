Executive Director ECREEE
|JOB TITLE
|Executive Director ECREEE
|INSTITUTION
|ECOWAS COMMISSION
|GRADE
|D2
|ANNUAL SALARY
|UA65,580.15, USD103,472.36
|STATUS
|PERMANENT
|AGENCY
|ECOWAS Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (ECREEE)
|DEPARTMENT
|ENERGY & MINES
|DIRECTORATE
|ECREEE
|DIVISION
|N/A
|LINE SUPERVISOR
|COMMISSIONER, ENERGY AND MINES
|SUPERVISING
|
|DUTY STATION
|PRAIA, CAPE VERDE
|
Applications should sent to : exedirecreee@ecowas.int
ROLE OVERVIEW
Under the supervision of the Commissioner, Energy & Mines, the incumbent shall oversee all activities, programs, projects, policies, guidelines related to the development and promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the ECOWAS region.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Â
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
AGE LIMIT
Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.
Â
ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrated passion and commitment to public service principles, values and ethics, and the practice of accountability in public sector management;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to inspire, motivate and engage others to solve problems and resolve conflicts, to modify leadership style, to meet situational requirements, and to lead successfully in uncertain and volatile environments; develops a culture where people hold themselves personally accountable for results;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit consistency on actions, values, methods, confidentiality, ethics, measures, principles, expectations and outcomes which connotes a deep commitment to do the right thing for the right reason, regardless of the circumstances;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social state/trends of member states, especially as pertains to own scope of work.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to conduct high-stakes negotiations with high-level clients while taking account of different stakeholder agendas, cultural norms, situational factors, ECOWAS interests; demonstrates the ability to partner with internal and external clients;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrates the ability to personally, commit to advancing ECOWAS goals for improved client services and stakeholder relations; assures appropriate measures are established to deliver client service excellence;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS member states future business requirements, balanced with an understanding of internal capacity, culture and climate.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â understands diverse cultural views especially within west Africa, and sensitive to group differences; sees diversity as an opportunity, challenges bias and intolerance;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â plays a leadership role in shaping the ethics, values and culture of the organization by consistently communicating and exemplifying them;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify roadblocks to principles of equity, fairness and transparency, to oversee diversity indicators for planning and program development and to create a workplace free of discriminationÂ and harassment.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS institutions and specialized agencies, and how they interrelate as well as superior understanding of member countries, their social, economic and political opportunities and challenges, their cultural and geopolitical ties and shared common interests;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS legal framework and approaches to policy development.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to think creatively and innovating generating alternatives, visualizing new possibilities, challenging assumptions, and being open to additional information;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to analyze reporting or working relationships between several departments agencies and institutions, and recognize areas of potential obstacle or challenges and produceÂ solutions or alternatives to achieve strategic priorities;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to obtain information, opinions and recommendations from various sources to inform decisions, produce conclusions and to drive change.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â communicates strategically, considering such aspects as optimal message timing, and form of communication; skillfully handles complex on-the-spot questions from others, such as senior public officials, special interest groups, citizens or the media;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT);
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjust priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing tasks;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â foresees risks and provide for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary and use time efficiently;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â translates the strategic direction, including vision, mission and values into effective strategies; develops, leads and ensures meaningful communication of shared vision, values, mission and strategic direction to inspire and influence others; positions the organization to deal with emerging and long-term trends, issues and opportunities.