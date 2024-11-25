End of the Official Visit of the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission to the Republic of Guinea

25 Nov, 2024

After three (03) days of intense discussions and activities, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Mrs Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, has concluded her official visit to the Republic of Guinea. This visit, rich in meetings and firm commitments, marks an important stage in the strengthening of cooperation between the ECOWAS Commission and the Republic of Guinea.

The visit was marked by a number of highlights, including the official launch of the National Coordination Centre for the Early Warning and Response Mechanism for Security Risks, a mechanism designed to strengthen the Peace and Security Architecture of Guinea, and indeed of the entire region, by putting the people at the centre of priorities.

Secondly, the signing of a $75,000 grant agreement with Mr Ismael Nabe, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, on behalf of the Guinean government, for the development and implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Human Capital, an essential driver for inclusive and sustainable development.

There were also high-level meetings with the Guinean authorities, including His Excellency Mr Amadou Oury BAH, Prime Minister, Head of Government, and His Excellency Dr Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad. These discussions helped to strengthen strategic partnerships and identify new avenues for collaboration.

In her speech, the Vice-President reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to supporting Guinea in its efforts towards economic and social transformation. She also emphasised the importance of regional coordination and collaboration in tackling the common challenges facing Member States and their citizens.

The Guinean Prime Minister, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the constant support of ECOWAS and reaffirmed Guinea’s commitment to honour its obligations within the Community.

The Vice-President, accompanied by a delegation from the Directorate of Early Warning made up of Mrs Onyinye Nkechi ONWUKA, Acting Director of Early Warning, Mr Marcel Komi BOSSOU, Acting Head of the Systems Management and Planning Division and Mrs Nanténé COULIBALY, Senior Analyst in charge of crime and criminality, ended her visit with a tour of the premises of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in the Republic of Guinea.

The Vice-President’s visit marks the beginning of a new dynamic in the relationship between ECOWAS and the Republic of Guinea.