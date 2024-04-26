ECREEE launches a new website

26 Apr, 2024

On the 22 of April 2024, ECREEE unveils a new website, designed to provide easy access to information on sustainable energy initiatives in the ECOWAS region. The website aims to foster greater awareness on the engagements of ECREEE in promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency in West Africa.

It features a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, mobile friendly and updated content, to provide users with easy access to information about ECREEE, it programs/projects, initiatives, publications, news, and events. It offers a wealth of resources targeted at various stakeholders, including policymakers, private sector, civil society, financial and technical partners, and the general public.

The new website is designed to also promote the visibility of ECOWAS initiatives on renewable energy and Energy efficiency, in the region. With content available in the three official ECOWAS languages (English, French and Portuguese) and links to the ECOWAS Commission’s portal and other affiliated Institutions and Specialized Agencies, it will serve as entry for access to information and staying abreast with ECOWAS interventions in the sphere of sustainable energy development.