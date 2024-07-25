image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Vice President Conducts High-Level Meetings in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

25 Jul, 2024

On the sidelines of the International Congress on Conflict Mediation & Consolidation of Peace held in Kinshasa on 16-17 July 2024, Her Excellency Ms. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), engaged in a series of high-level meetings aimed at reinforcing cooperation among Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

The Congress organized by the Women for Africa Foundation with the support of the United Nations Alliance for Civilizations focused on the role of women in conflict resolution. As part of the mission’s agenda, Vice President Damtien Tchintchibidja paid courtesy visits to His Excellency Mr. Serge Tshibangu, High Representative of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Her Excellency Ms. Bestine Kazadi, Minister Delegate for International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic   Republic of Congo. These high-level engagements are in line with ECOWAS’ role in coordinating RECs for the year 2024 at the level of the African Union, and were centered on strengthening regional cooperation as well as sharing experience on regional stabilization and integration programs.

The Vice President’s high-level engagements during the congress underscore ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to inclusive and sustainable approach to conflict resolution and development.

image
image
image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS