ECOWAS-UEMOA-EU tripartite strategic meeting on NDICI

11 Mar, 2024

The ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, along with the EU delegations in Abuja, Ouagadougou, Brussels, and Accra as well as the ECOWAS specialized agencies, met at Accra on March 7th and 8th, 2024 for the ECOWAS-UEMOA-EU tripartite meeting to program and implement the Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument 2021-2027 for West Africa.

This tripartite coordination mechanism was set up by the three organizations to consolidate their consultation and cooperation framework for better implementation of the EU’s Neighborhood, Development Cooperation and International Cooperation Instrument at ECOWAS and UEMOA level.

Specifically, this strategic meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the programming and implementation of the 2021-2027 Multi-Annual Indicative Program (MIP); to discuss the establishment of an effective system for steering, implementing and monitoring the NDICI for the West Africa region; exchange views on the conclusions and decisions of the NDICI mid-term review; ensure that the region’s priorities are effectively taken into account in the programming of annual action plans; and identify bottlenecks and challenges in NDICI programming and monitoring.

In his opening speech, Mr Jonas CLAES chargé d’affaires at the EU Delegation in Ghana expressed gratitude ECOWAS and UEMOA for their commitment to supporting the programming and implementation process of the 2021-2027 Multi-Annual Indicative Programme for Africa. He also indicated that the meeting would identify bottlenecks in the ongoing process and make recommendations aimed at positively impacting the region’s citizens, the main beneficiaries of the programmes.

Mr Arnaud Cédric KIEMA, Director of Cooperation of the UEMOA Commission, emphasized the importance

of maintaining this framework for dialogue between the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions and the EU,

which will enable the three organizations to present their common vision for the successful implementation

of NDICI for the benefit of the people of West Africa.

Mr. Jérôme Boa, Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, stated that the meeting would provide an opportunity to review the actions already undertaken under the 2021, 2022 and 2023 annual plans and the Multiannual Indicative Program (MIP), which amounts to 11. 6 billion euros for the period 2021-2027, and also to ensure that West Africa’s priorities are taken into account, without neglecting recent developments in the region.

The tripartite meeting was the subject of preparatory meetings between the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions from March 4 to 6, 2024 in Accra, in order to agree on common positions for the West Africa Region in the discussions with the EU.