ECOWAS to Launch the Second Edition of the African Forum on Research and Innovation (FARI 2025) On Friday, November 22, In Cotonou, Benin

22 Nov, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Republic of Benin, is set to officially launch the second edition of the African Forum on Research and Innovation (FARI 2025). The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 22, 2024, in Cotonou, Benin.

The event will be graced by the presence of Prof. Eléonore Yayi LADEKAN, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Republic of Benin; Chief Uche Geoffrey NNAJI, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission.

FARI is ECOWAS’s premier forum dedicated to science, technology, and innovation, aligning with Strategic Axis 5 of the organization’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy Action Plan. The forum aims to promote inventions and innovations by showcasing regional inventors and startups. It aspires to be recognized as a key event for science and innovation within the ECOWAS community.