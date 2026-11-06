ECOWAS SUPPORTS CABO VERDE TO STRENGTHEN WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION MANAGEMENT

As part of efforts to reinforce its commitment to facilitating the prevention of arms diversion and illicit proliferation, improving safety and security national stocks of arms and ammunition, as well as enhancing the national processes, procedures and institutions on weapons and ammunition management in the region, the ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the Government of Cabo Verde and the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) conducted a national Weapons and Ammunition Management (WAM) Baseline Assessment in Praia from 20 to 23 October 2026. The assessment brought together representatives of national institutions to review existing capacities, identify institutional and operational gaps, and develop practical options for strengthening the governance and management of weapons and ammunition throughout their entire life cycle in the country.

A major priority that emerged from the assessment was the need for Cabo Verde to reactivate and make fully functional the national commission on Small Arms which was hitherto existing but has now become non-functional. The assessment also highlighted the need to strengthen the implementation of existing national legislation on arms control and applicable ECOWAS procedures governing arms transfers. The exercise concluded with a national roadmap document summarising practical options to guide follow-up planning. Follow-up engagement should support national ownership, effective inter-agency coordination and sustained implementation of the roadmap.