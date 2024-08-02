ECOWAS Strengthens Humanitarian Response with People-Oriented Projects in Member States

02 Aug, 2024

In a significant step to bolster humanitarian efforts, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified its support to communities in its member states through impactful, people-focused projects. A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Mr. Godfrey Ameachi Alozie, Program Officer for Humanitarian Affairs, participated in the flag-off ceremony for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Support to Nigeria for communities affected by the devastating floods of 2022, in Adamawa State of Nigeria, 30th July, 2024.

Through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Nigeria received a substantial flood assistance fund of $906,205 from ECOWAS, aimed at community resilience building and recovery. In collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross, the ministry identified six of the most affected states: Adamawa, Anambra, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, and Rivers with a target of reaching 3,500 households within these selected states. Aside from the food distribution and the cash transfer to each household beneficiary, the project will also build two boreholds in each state, to ease the people’s access to clean water.

Beneficiaries were selected through a transparent process, ensuring that the most vulnerable households were prioritized. Each household received a comprehensive relief package, which included 25kg of rice, 15kg of garri, 12kg of beans, 5 liters of palm oil, and 5 liters of vegetable oil. Additionally, each household was provided with a debit card loaded with N 91,500 naira, with a monthly withdrawal limit of N30,500 naira. Following the distribution of aid, a borehole was officially launched to improve the community’s access to clean water, further enhancing their resilience and recovery efforts.

During the ceremony, Mr. Alozie reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to raising the living standards of its citizens, strengthening their resilience on the path to recovery with dignity, and ensuring that no one is left behind. He noted that with this initiative, ECOWAS has transitioned from an ECOWAS of states to an ECOWAS of people, as these projects target the people directly. “Floods wreak havoc and expose us to losses. With Adamawa State having 1,000 households in the two selected LGAs, it is our hope that these tokens will go a long way in improving their living conditions and recovery,” he said. He further explained that ECOWAS, as a proactive organization, will also be spending another $2 million for counter-terrorism operations and a stabilization fund.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abel Enitan, remarked, “The 2022 floods had a devastating impact on most communities across the country, but thanks to the Nigerian government and its partners, especially ECOWAS and the Nigerian Red Cross, substantial progress has been made in addressing the needs of the affected communities. The project has provided food items, multipurpose cash assistance, and boreholes in the selected communities.”

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by his Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Humanitarian Services, Barrister Bello Diram, hailed the initiative and pledged the support of the Government of Adamawa State to all humanitarian initiatives both now and in the future. “Your choice of Adamawa State demonstrates a profound comprehension of the region’s needs and potential,” he stated.

The President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, saluted ECOWAS, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and the Adamawa State Government for their support and commitment to humanitarian services. He reiterated his agency’s dedication to always assist, support, and rebuild when called upon. “We are here not just for today, but for as long as it takes to restore hope and dignity to those affected by the floods and other disasters. Our mission is clear: to alleviate human suffering and to be a beacon of hope in times of despair,” he added.