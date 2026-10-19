ECOWAS STRENGTHENS ACTION ON CLIMATE AND HUMAN MOBILITY AT AFRICAN UNION MEETINGS IN ADDIS ABABA

Addis Ababa, 16 October 2026 – The Permanent Representation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the African Union (AU) actively participated in a series of strategic meetings on climate and human mobility. These sessions took place from 12 to 15 October 2026 at the continental organization’s headquarters in Ethiopia.

The proceedings began with the Capacity Building Workshop on Loss and Damage and Access to Climate Finance. Bringing together experts from the African Union Commission (AUC) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), this meeting reviewed the various types of funding available as well as their eligibility criteria. Particular emphasis was placed on the operationalization of the international triptych: the Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM), the Santiago Network, and the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD).

Following this workshop, the Final Consultation and Validation Meeting of the Draft AU Continental Strategy on Migration and Climate Change led to the adoption of the final draft in its English version. The French version was subject to technical reservations, which will require subsequent consultations to fully harmonize the continental document.

On the margins of these sessions, the ECOWAS delegation held a crucial bilateral meeting with its partners from the German (BMZ/GIZ) and Swiss (SDC) cooperation. Discussions focused on programs dedicated to climate-induced human mobility. On this occasion, the Permanent Representation of ECOWAS commended the continuous support of these partners in implementing the ECOWAS Climate Strategy adopted in 2022, which remains the benchmark for regional public policies.

To consolidate these achievements, ECOWAS officially requested the partners’ technical and financial support for the formulation of a new regional project and the mobilization of the necessary funding. Acknowledging the progress made and the challenges encountered, the German and Swiss partners welcomed the ongoing momentum and reaffirmed their readiness to support these joint initiatives, while encouraging the involvement of African financial institutions in mobilizing ressources.