ECOWAS COMMISSION ENGAGES TOGOLESE AUTHORITIES ON ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND CLIMATE RESILIENCE TO SUPPORT REGIONAL INTEGRATION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, held a meeting with Togo’s Minister of Environment, Forest Resources, Coastal Protection and Climate Change in Togo on October 9th, 2026. The engagement focused on strengthening cooperation between the ECOWAS Commission and the Togolese government on environmental protection, natural resource management, and sustainable development within the broader framework of regional integration and economic resilience.

The meeting highlights the importance of regional collaboration to address pressing environmental challenges confronting West Africa, including climate change, coastal erosion, deforestation, land degradation, and heightened pressure on natural resources. These challenges directly threaten livelihoods, agricultural productivity, critical infrastructure, and broader economic activities across member states.

For the ECOWAS Commission, environmental sustainability is intrinsically linked to agricultural output, economic stability, and food security. The Commission recognizes that climate-induced pressures exacerbate rural vulnerability, disrupt development gains, and strain public resources, necessitating coordinated regional policies, shared technical expertise, and joint investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable agricultural practices.

During the dialogue, the alignment between Togo’s national environmental conservation efforts and ECOWAS regional sustainability goals was underscored. Discussions noted Togo’s active measures to strengthen coastal protection, particularly along the Gbodjomé–Agbodrafo–Goumoukopé–Kpémé coastline where 26 groynes have been deployed to stabilize the shore and mitigate erosion. Attention was also drawn to Togo’s ambitious forest conservation targets, which include planting one billion trees by 2030, raising national forest cover to 26 percent, and establishing mobile environmental and forestry surveillance brigades to protect forests and natural resources. These national initiatives provide critical avenues for regional collaboration, joint environmental programming, and enhanced mobilization of international climate finance and development assistance across the bloc.

The engagement forms part of Commissioner Zuo’s official activities following his assumption of office on September 1, 2026, under the ECOWAS Commission’s 2026–2030 mandate. Covering Economic Affairs and Agriculture, his portfolio prioritizes economic cooperation, agricultural development, and environmental sustainability as essential pillars for building economic resilience and safeguarding vulnerable communities across West Africa.

The consultation reinforces the commitment of the ECOWAS Commission to sustain dialogue with national authorities to advance regional environmental protection, resource management and sustainable economic growth.