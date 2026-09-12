ECOWAS RECEIVES AMBASSADOR KALILOU TRAORÉ OF CÔTE D’IVOIRE ON FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO COMMISSION PRESIDENT GENERAL BIRAME DIOP, HIGHLIGHTING REGIONAL COOPERATION, SECURITY AND INTEGRATION

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, received H.E. Kalilou Traoré, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire to ECOWAS, on a courtesy visit following his assumption of office as President of the Commission. The visit, the first paid by a Member State Ambassador to President Diop since he assumed office on 31 August 2026, provided an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of regional integration and to exchange views on matters of mutual interest concerning the ECOWAS Community.

The discussions underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, close cooperation and regular consultations between the ECOWAS Commission and Member States in advancing peace, stability, regional integration and sustainable development across West Africa. The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Sylvain SAMBOU, the Director of External Relations, Mr. Jérôme BOA, the Director of Communication, Mr. Joël AHOFODJI, and members of Ambassador TRAORÉ’s delegation, reflecting the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening collaboration and engagement in support of the Community’s objectives.

The President and Ambassador Traoré reviewed developments relating to regional peace and security, including ongoing engagement between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), the evolving political situation in Guinea-Bissau and the persistent threat of terrorism across the Sahel region. President Diop stressed the need for continued dialogue, cooperation and coordinated action to preserve stability and safeguard the gains of regional integration.

Discussions also touched on the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force and broader regional security initiatives, as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen free movement of persons and goods and to advance regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

President Diop commended Côte d’Ivoire’s continued support for the Community’s integration agenda, while Ambassador Traoré, for his part, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to regional integration and to strengthening cooperation with the Commission.

The visit forms part of the Commission’s ongoing consultations with Member States aimed at advancing peace, stability, economic integration and sustainable development across West Africa.