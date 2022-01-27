ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situ-ation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold Virtually on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the recent political developments in Burkina Faso as a result of the January 24, 2022 coup dâ€™Ã©tat in the country.