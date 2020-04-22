ECOWAS Leaders hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually to Combat COVID-19 in the Region
Abuja, April 22, 2020. The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be holding an Extraordinary Session through videoconference tomorrow April 23, 2020, scheduled to Start at 10:00am Universal Time.
To address the COVID-19 Situation in the Region, ECOWAS had immediately made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.
