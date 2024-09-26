ECOWAS Holds Regional Meeting on Gender Mainstreaming in Trade

26 Sep, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission has organised a Regional Meeting of Experts from Member States on gender mainstreaming in Trade from September 24 to 26, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The objective of the three-day meeting is to promote inclusive and sustainable trade in ECOWAS by ensuring that Member Sates mainstream gender in their National Trade policies/initiatives in line with regional approaches and guidelines, as well as empower women in business. The meeting will also provide a platform for trade and gender focal points to share various national initiatives and challenges and solicit their input and validation of relevant community texts.

The opening ceremony, which was moderated by Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, the Director of Trade of the ECOWAS Commission, featured remarks by the European Union, ECOWAS and Nigeria.

In his remarks, Mr. Isioma Frank OKAFOR, Representative of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, stressed that the focus on mainstreaming gender in national trade policies and initiatives is not only timely but essential. This he said will ensure that women are empowered and have equal opportunities in business.

While welcoming delegates to the meeting, Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted that women owned businesses often struggle to access export markets, and women workers are overrepresented in low-wage, low-skilled sectors and trade policies frequently overlook gender-specific needs and perspectives leading to the existing inequalities.

The Commissioner emphasised that “addressing these disparities is crucial for promoting inclusive and equitable trade practices, unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs and workers, and ensuring that international trade benefits all members of the society”

In her statement, Professor Fatou SOW SARR, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted that the

founding fathers of ECOWAS considered trade as a sure and rapid means of achieving regional integration.

“In addition to being a source of income, it plays an important role in sustainable development because of its contribution to national and regional growth. It also contributes to the empowerment of women by ensuring their access to resources and control over them” she added.

Dr. Simon OMO-EZOMO, Director for Special Duties, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in his opening remarks, stressed the importance of inclusive and sustainable trade in the ECOWAS Region. Adding that by ensuring that Gender is mainstreamed in our trade policies, we can create a more equitable and prosperous trading environment that benefits all members of our society, especially women.

The Meeting which is attended by Gender and Trade Experts from ECOWAS Member States, Gender and Trade Stakeholders from the Region, and Representatives from the ECOWAS Commission will Validate Trade and Gender Plan of Action (2024-2027), consider trade instruments and initiatives, consider the findings of a study on Women in Trade, present regional initiatives and international best practices on trade facilitation and gender, and consider approaches of mainstreaming gender into trade policy, among others.