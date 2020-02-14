Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Holds High Level Ministerial Meeting on the Assessment of the Situation of the Closure of Land Borders of Nigeria to Goods

Ouagadougou, February 14, 2020. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holing a high level meeting of Ministers responsible for ECOWAS Affairs, Finance and Trade from Benin, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Togo on the assessment of the situation of the closure of land borders of Nigeria to goods.

The meeting scheduled to hold on the 15th of February, 2020 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso will assess the situation of the closure of the land borders of Nigeria to goods, pursue the overall objective to reach an acceptable solution by all parties and propose actions for the rapid reopening of the land borders of Nigeria for the free movement of goods.

Ministers from the six Member States, Burkina Faso and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, will be attending the meeting, among others.

