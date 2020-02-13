Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS holds High Level Meeting on Closure of Land Borders by Nigeria to Goods.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS holds High Level Meeting on Closure of Land Borders by Nigeria to Goods

Ouagadougou, February 13, 2020. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holing a high level meeting of technical meeting of the Directors General of Customs and Trade as well as the Directors of the ECOWAS National Unit of Burkina Faso and Nigeria on the assessment of the situation of the closure of land borders of Nigeria to goods.

The two-day meeting which opens today, February 13, 2020 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso will assess the situation of the closure of the land borders of Nigeria to goods, pursue the overall objective to reach an acceptable solution by all parties and propose actions for the rapid reopening of the land borders of Nigeria for the free movement of goods.

In her welcome address, Madame Bernadette Marie Conrad Nikiema, Director of the ECOWAS National Office of Burkina Faso, underscored the importance of the meeting for integration in the region.

“Your presence at this meeting testifies your constantly renewed commitment to make our region a truly integrated sub-region; economically prosperous and free of all barriers and obstacles, in accordance with the spirit of the founding fathers of ECOWAS” she said.

L-R Tiemtore, Director of Customs, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Konzi, Commissioner Trade, Customs and Free Movement, ECOWAS, Mr. Kalkoundo DG Customs Burkina Faso, Rep DG Trade Burkina Faso & Mr. Djibo, Chairman, Task Force

Similarly, while noting ECOWAS Member States’ commitment to build the Customs Union on solid foundations, Mr. Tèi Konzi, Commissioner, Trade, Customs and Free Movement of the ECOWAS Commission at the opening encouraged participants to take an active part in the meeting to make in order to come up with concrete proposals for the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders to goods.

The meeting of the Experts is in preparation of the meeting of Ministers responsible for ECOWAS Affairs, Finance and Trade from Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Togo scheduled to hold on 15th February, 2020 in Ouagadougou.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Clarification 1 : Supply Contract For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 2-Units Of 35kwp Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Sèmè-Kraké Joint Border Post
30 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Notice To The General Public-17 Jan. 2020
17 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Supply, Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 2 Units Of 35kw P Grip Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Seme - Krake Jojnt Border Post
16 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2-Units of 35Kwp Grid Interactive Roof Top Solar PV plants
03 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Human Capital Strategy
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016