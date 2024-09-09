1st choice keto and acv gummies 2 gummies a day weight loss 6 pack keto acv gummies ac keto gummies reviews accent slim keto acv gummies acd keto gummies activ boost keto gummies activ keto gummies activ keto gummies reviews active keto gummies review active keto gummies scam acv and keto gummies scam acv keto bhb gummies acv keto gummies gnc acv keto gummies kelly clarkson acv keto gummies price acv keto gummies side effects adele 100 lb weight loss adele 100lb weight loss adele bathing suit weight loss adele image weight loss adele king weight loss adele oscar weight loss adele recent photos weight loss adele s 100 lbs weight loss adele singer before and after weight loss adele vacation weight loss adele weight loss adele weight loss 2024 daily mail adele weight loss interview with ellen adele weight loss meme adele weight loss negative adele weight loss photos 2024 adele weight ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All

ECOWAS High-Level Meeting with Member States’- Owned Media Organisations Focuses on Combating Misinformation and Strengthening Regional Integration

09 Sep, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has commenced a two-day high-level strategy meeting with Heads of government-owned broadcast stations from ECOWAS member states. The meeting holding on September 5 -6, 2024, at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, focuses on enhancing media cooperation between the Commission and member states’-owned broadcast stations to improve information dissemination, combat misinformation, and promote regional integration across the West African subregion.

In his opening remarks, , the Head of Communication and Information Directorate, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Joël AHOFODJI, emphasized the pivotal role of media collaboration in building an informed and cohesive Community.

“Effective communication is crucial to our mission of fostering a cohesive community. We depend on our media partners to accurately convey ECOWAS’s goals, initiatives, and achievements,” Mr. AHOFODJI stated.

Delivering the keynote address, Director of Cabinet of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Abdou KOLLEY, stressed the significant role e of the media in supporting democratic process, fostering regional stability, and promoting ECOWAS’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous West African sub-region.

“The ECOWAS Commission recognizes the media as one of our indispensable and critical stakeholders. This explains why the Commission has convened this important stakeholders’ meeting with the Heads of government-owned broadcast stations as part of our ongoing efforts to proactively broaden our engagement and strengthen our collaboration with the media towards achieving our common and shared vision as encapsulated by our vision 2050” KOLLEY said.

He noted that despite the prevailing and inherent global, continental and regional challenges, the Commission has continued to make remarkable progress in the key strategic objectives of the Institutions’ Management relating to regional peace, security and governance, regional economic integration and inclusive and sustainable development.

Participants at the high-level meeting highlighted the key challenges facing media cooperation within ECOWAS member states as well as opportunities and the way forward regarding fostering a mutually beneficial partnership with the Commission.

In his presentation, the Acting Principal Programme Officer, Relations with Member States, Directorate of External Relations, Dr. Babatunde IDOWU underscored the role of the media in communicating ECOWAS’ achievements in regional integration, peacebuilding and other impactful initiatives and interventions.

“Our progress in regional integration and peacebuilding is a collective achievement that needs to be effectively communicated to our citizens through the media,” he emphasized.

Speaking on the strategic role of national broadcasters in promoting peacebuilding and regional integration, Professor of Media and Journalism and former Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Kwame Karikari, pointed out that national broadcasters must go beyond delivering news.

“Broadcasting is about shaping societies—informing, educating, and inspiring the public toward a shared vision of peace and development,” Prof. Karikari stated.

Former Director of Gambian National Television and Communication Consultant to ECOWAS, Mr. Abdullai GASSAMA, discussed strategies for enhancing ECOWAS’s visibility through strategic media engagement.

“We must leverage every available platform to tell our stories, showcase our achievements, and engage our communities. ECOWAS’s vision needs to be at the forefront of public discourse,” Mr Gassama added.

During the interactive sessions of the meeting, ECOWAS and participants emphasized the need for stronger partnerships between national broadcasters and the ECOWAS Communication Directorate, particularly through the establishment of dedicated ECOWAS desks within major newsrooms. They noted that the dedicated desk on ECOWAS would facilitate regular and accurate reporting of the Commission’s activities thereby promoting greater public understanding of the Commission’s role in regional integration, peace, and development.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of capacity building for media professionals across the region, as well as the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to supporting capacity
building for journalists to ensure accurate reporting, combat misinformation, and enhance understanding of ECOWAS initiatives.

The session concluded with an open discussion among participants, fostering a collaborative environment to share strategies for strengthening the partnership between ECOWAS and state-owned media. As the meeting progresses into its second day, the focus remains on building a strong media network that supports the organization’s vision of a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous West Africa.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

