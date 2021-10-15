Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Election Observers Ready To Deploy In Cabo Verde.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Election Observers Ready To Deploy In Cabo Verde
Praia, October 13, 2021. Eleven ECOWAS Long-Term Observers (LTOs) received pre-deployment briefings in Praia on Wednesday, 13 October, ahead of Cabo Verdeâ€™s October 17 Presidential Election.

The LTOs were briefed by the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s Technical Support Team led by Mr Francis Oke, Head of ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division, EAD, and a Core Team of election experts.
The briefings were generally on security, political update, electoral operations, legal and institutional framework, media and elections, campaign regulation, gender analysis and challenges to the electoral process.

There were also presentations on the observersâ€™ code of conduct, observation methodology and logistics.

The LTOs will be joined by 40 Short-term Observers (STOs), all approved by the President of the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in line with the regional blocâ€™s 2001 Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance related to support of member-States holding major elections.

The ECOWAS Observation Mission (EOM) led by Nigerâ€™s former Interim Head of State Salou Djibo, will be deployed to some of the countryâ€™s 10 islands because of logistical
challenges. Several of the islands are far apart and mainly accessible by air and sea transportation.

Seven candidates, with two former Prime Minister-frontruners, Jose Maria Neves and Carlos Alberto Veiga, are contesting thebpresidency in the Archipelago with 398,864 registered voters among the estimated 550,000 population.

If none of the candidates meets the constitutional threshold of 50% +1 vote in the first round, a run-off vote will be conducted on October 31.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of an individual consultant Technical expert in animal health for component 1.2
14 Oct 2021 - 01 Nov 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

selection of an individual consultant accountant for component 1.2
14 Oct 2021 - 01 Nov 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Prequalification Notice For The Selection Of Health Management Organisations (Hmos) For ECOWAS Institutions Based In Abuja.
20 Sep 2021 - 08 Nov 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Invitation for Prequalification for the services of Insurance brokers/underwriters of ECOWAS Institutions / Relaunch Notice
20 Sep 2021 - 22 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Selection of a consultant for the deployment of a procurement monitoring software for ECOWAS Commission
20 Sep 2021 - 07 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of Cancellation of Procurement Process
17 Sep 2021 - 17 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Logistics Concept.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016